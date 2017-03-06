See Ariana Grande and John Legend’s “Beauty and the Beast” video

The Walt Disney StudiosFeaturing a cinematic credit sequence, performers inserted into scenes from the movie and plenty of fairy dust, the video for John Legend and Ariana Grande‘s “Beauty and the Beast” premiered on Sunday.

The visual, directed by Dave Meyers, finds Ariana in a gown worthy of a Disney princess and John, and eventually Ariana, seeming to perform in the ballroom where Emma Watson‘s Belle and the Beast are sharing their first dance.

Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson had a hit duet on the song at the time of the original release of the animated movie in the early ’90s.

