See Adam Levine as a hot bartender in “Fun Mom Dinner” trailer

ABC/Craig SjodinWant your first glimpse of Adam Levine as a hot bartender? Check out the trailer for his new film, Fun Mom Dinner.

In it, Adam serves up drinks to a group of fed-up moms who decide to have a night out without their kids. He encourages them to come up onstage for karaoke and then seemingly sparks a connection with one of the moms, played by Kate Aselton.

The comedy — which also stars Toni Collette, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett — hits select theaters and video on demand on August 4. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Adam made his film debut in 2013’s Begin Again, opposite Keira Knightley.

