Second Fire in Three Months Damages Hoquiam Home

No injuries were reported from a house fire last night in Hoquiam. A cat, dog, and a turtle perished in the fire on Lincoln Street.

Captain Tim Smith with the Hoquiam fire Department said that this was the second time they’ve responded to this home in the 900 block of Lincoln Street. An estimated $5,000 in damages from a fire in February was still visible. Smith said the home is likely a total loss after last night.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was reported at 1:22 Monday morning. The back of the home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived and the home was full of smoke.

The address did not have PUD service. Smith said it appeared that residents were using car batteries for lighting. An extension cord running into a window was powering a battery charger which had been charging batteries.

The fire is under investigation. It appears overheated equipment might have been the cause.

