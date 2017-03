Shrouded in mystery and lore, the legendary Sasquatch is said to be lurking in the remote forests around Grays Harbor. Out the dense, primeval woods of the Olympic Peninsula where few people venture each year, the mythical, ape-like creature is said to be living, occasionally sighted by visitors and locals alike. Nearly everyone in Grays […]

The post Searching For Sasquatch in Grays Harbor County appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments