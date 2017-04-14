Search for Missing Camper Jacob Gray Transitions Out of Olympic National Park

Search operations within Olympic National Park for Jacob Gray of Bellevue, WA have transitioned to a limited continuous search. A press release from the Olympic National Park said that this means rangers will continue to follow up on any clues that emerge but are not actively searching.

The focus of the search will now shift to U.S. Forest Service land on the south side of the Sol Duc River, coordinated by the Clallam County Sheriffs Department.

Olympic National Park Acting Superintendent Lee Taylor said, “I want to thank those involved in the search and express compassion for Jacob’s loved ones during these very trying days.”

Park officials said in a news release that 22-year-old Jacob Gray of Port Townsend, Washington left home for the trip on the evening of April 5. Gray’s unattended bicycle and camping gear were reported to the park on the afternoon of Thursday, April 6th.

Park Rangers conducted a hasty search in the area of the bicycle including the bank of the Sol Duc River. On Friday, April 7th rangers made contact with Gray’s family and widened their search to include the road corridor of the Sol Duc River Road.

Concentrating their search around the river, which has been running fast, cold, and high, rangers continued the search on April 8th, 9th and 10th. On the afternoon Tuesday, April 11th members of the Olympic Mountain Rescue joined the search and on April 12th extended the search area to the left side of the river outside the boundaries of Olympic National Park, increasing the search area to roughly four square miles.

On the afternoon of Thursday, April 13th a search dog team from Everett Mountain Rescue out of Snohomish County searched the left side of the river banks.

