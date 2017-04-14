Search Continues for Missing Hiker in the Lake Cushman Area

The search continues for a missing hiker in the Lake Cushman/Staircase area of Mason County. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports that on April 11, 2017, they initiated a search and rescue mission for 20-year-old Zach Krull.

Zach’s family and friends reported that he was overdue from a planned overnight hike in the Lake Cushman/Staircase area of Mason County. Zach is not from the area and is a new transfer student to Evergreen State College.

Lt Jason Dracobly said in a press release that the search is focused on an area inside of the Olympic Nation Park near Mt Cruiser and around the Staircase camping grounds. The search has been hampered by severe weather conditions.

As of today, we have been conducting the search with assets from Olympic Mountain Rescue, helicopter support out of Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, and units from Mason, Thurston, and Pierce County Search and Rescue units.

Search continues.

