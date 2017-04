People [in crisis] don’t always know that I’m available,” says Sean Hollen, Hoquiam Police and Fire Chaplain. “Because they don’t know what a chaplain is, they say they don’t need one.” According to the Merriam Webster dictionary a chaplain is “a clergyman officially attached to a branch of the military, to an institution, or to […]

The post Sean Hollen: Chaplain to the City of Hoquiam appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments