Seal's kids love his holiday hits, want a whole Christmas album from dad

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Lou RoccoIn 2015, Seal had a big holiday hit with “This Christmas,” and now he has another one with “Let It Snow.” But Seal says if it were up to his family, he’d have already made a whole holiday album.

“It’s not something that I’ve given a great deal of thought to,” Seal says. “Though having said that, my kids, every year, they say, ‘You know, you should do a Christmas record! You should do more Christmas songs!'”

“Let It Snow,” along with “The Christmas Song,” are both featured on Seal’s latest album, Standards. He says cut the former quickly — “literally, it was two, three takes.”

He laughs, “The funny thing is…’Let it Snow’ is actually one of the best vocals on the album! Maybe because I was just having fun, and just doing without ‘doing,’ without thinking.”

But Seal had to think alot to tackle the non-Christmas songs on the record — made famous by artists like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Bing Crosby — because each song’s lyrics tell a very specific story.

“There’s this narrative that’s constantly taking place, and that I found to be the most challenging part of this whole…process,” he explains. “Not just learning the songs, but to really sing them…to sing them as though they were events that happened in my own life.”

Seal says fans seem to like his new musical direction. At a recent show, he performed the material with an orchestra, and the audience took to its feet.

“That was the first time [during the show] that they were actually standing,” he recalls. “[At first], everyone sat and listened. And at the end of it they were there for literally about ten minutes doing a standing ovation, and it was the first time I’d ever experienced anything like that.”

