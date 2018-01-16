Seal vehemently denies allegations of sexual misconduct made by former neighbor

By Andrea Dresdale

Jan WeltersLast week, Seal said on Facebook that he supports and encourages women to come forward to tell their #MeToo stories of sexual harassment. Now, he’s been forced to defend himself against similar allegations.

On January 13, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a woman who claimed that in November of 2016, she’d been a victim of sexual battery, and named Seal as the man in question. Detectives are currently investigating the allegations.

- Advertisement -

The woman, actress Tracey Birdsall, told TMZ that she and Seal were neighbors and friends, until one day she came into his kitchen to take back a salad spinner she had lent him. Birdsall claims he suddenly “lunged” at her and tried to kiss her. She also claims he insinuated that her outfit indicated she was “asking for it,” and then groped her.

Birdsall says she demanded that Seal stop. According to the actress, Seal then invited her to sit next to him on the couch, and once again criticized her outfit and groped her. She claims she then left and never saw the singer again.

In a statement, Seal said that he “vehemently denies the recent accusations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct of more than a year ago.” The statement adds that the Grammy-winner “intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments