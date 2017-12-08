Seal, Sinatra & Santa: The perfect Christmas collaboration

By Andrea Dresdale

UMeOn Seal‘s new album Standards, he sings several tunes made famous by Frank Sinatra, and several classic Christmas songs, like “Let It Snow.” Now, he’s combined those two things for unique standalone holiday single.

Seal was invited by the estate of Frank Sinatra to duet with the late legend on the song “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” To create the duet, Seal added his vocals and harmonies to the multi-track recording of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ original version.

“Talk about one of the hardest things I’ve ever done!” Seal tells ABC Radio about the experience. “Because I was harmonizing with him on certain sections of the song, I had to learn his phrasing and…good luck with that!”

In a statement, Sinatra’s daughter Nancy said of the new recording, “Dad’s Christmas recordings are as significant to his vast musical legacy as his signature saloon songs. The new Sinatra and Seal duet of ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ is a joyous hoot and ‘sings’ to the spirit of the season.”

A video for the song will premiere next week. December 12 would have been Frank’s 102nd birthday.

Seal’s album, Standards — featuring his interpretation of classics from the Great American Songbook — is out now.

