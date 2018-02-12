Seal off the hook in sexual battery complaint

By Andrea Dresdale

Jan WeltersSeal will not face criminal charges in a sexual battery complaint filed against the singer by his former neighbor, a rep for the singer confirms to ABC Radio.

As previously reported, on January 13, the neighbor, Tracey Birdsall, told the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department that in November of 2016, she’d been a victim of sexual battery, and named Seal as the perpetrator. She claimed that when she went to Seal’s house to retrieve a salad spinner she’d lent him, he tried to kiss her and also groped her. Seal vehemently denied the charges.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office has now rejected the case, because there are no witnesses or evidence to corroborate Birdsall’s story. In addition, the statue limitations has apparently run out.

Birdsall said that she came forward after Seal posted a video on Facebook encouraging women to speak out about sexual misconduct or harassment.

