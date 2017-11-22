Seal lines up TV appearances in support of new album, "Standards"

By Music News Group

Jan WeltersSeal is preparing for a TV takeover in the coming weeks to promote Standards, his just-released album of classic covers.

He’ll kick things off on November 29 with a performance of a holiday classic on NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller special. Then December 5, he’ll perform songs off the new album on ABC’s Good Morning America. He’ll follow that up the next day with a performance on Live with Kelly & Ryan.

A Seal appearance on The Wendy Williams Show caps things off on December 7.

