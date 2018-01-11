Seal calls out Oprah, accuses her of being "part of the problem" of sexual assault

Jan WeltersEver since Oprah Winfrey‘s roof-raising speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes — during which she namechecked the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements — #Oprah2020 has become a trending topic. However, there’s one celebrity who isn’t having it. Seal has called out Oprah on Instagram for her past association with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Seal posted an image on Instagram that combines two different photos: one of Oprah kissing Harvey Weinstein on the cheek, and one of her smiling as Weinstein leans over a table where she’s sitting and touches the arm of a young blonde woman next to her. Overlaid on the image, meme style, are the words: “When you have been part of the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

Seal writes in the caption, “Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary [sic]-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.” He added the hashtag #SanctimoniousHollywood.

Meryl Streep and Matt Damon have also been criticized for claiming they didn’t know about Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. Via his lawyer, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

