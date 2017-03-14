Scotch Broom Ecology and Management Symposium, May 23, 2017

The Invasive Species Council is hosting a symposium on the ecology impacts of Scotch Broom in Washington State. A 2017 report commissioned by Washington State agencies (http://www.invasivespecies.wa.gov/council_projects/economic_impact.shtml) analyzed the ecological and economic impacts of 23 invasive species to Washington’s landscapes, agriculture, business, and recreation.

Of the 23 species, Scotch broom is one of the most costly to Washington. The invasive species is a serious threat to native prairies and forests. It prevents timber regeneration and displaces pasture forage for grazing animals. The plant is also toxic to livestock and is a fire hazard. If Scotch broom is allowed to spread an additional 12 percent a year in Washington, it has the potential total economic impact of $142.7 million and the loss of 660 jobs.

To share information that can be used to address and mitigate impacts to Washington’s economy and natural resources, the Washington State Invasive Species Council in partnership with the Snoqualmie Tribe Environmental and Natural Resources Department, the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board, Washington State Department of Agriculture and other state agencies, the Scotch Broom Working Group, King County Noxious Weed Control Program, and a consortium of researchers will hold a statewide Scotch Broom Ecology and Management Symposium.

The symposium will be held at the Snoqualmie Casino Grand Ballroom in Snoqualmie, Washington, just 30 minutes east of Seattle. Learn more about getting there, including directions, the SnoCasino Express, and weather conditions.

To learn more visit http://www.invasivespecies.wa.gov/scotch-broom-symposium.shtml.

