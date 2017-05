Submitted by Seabrook Taste delicious local seafood and sip exceptional regional wine in a charming coastal community while supporting local nonprofits. The seventh annual Savor Seabrook Seafood & Wine Festival will feature live music and kid-friendly activities. Put on by Seabrook and Seabrook Community Foundation, the festival takes place on Saturday May 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 […]

The post SAVOR SEABROOK’S SEAFOOD, WINE AND PHILANTHROPY appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments