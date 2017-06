Submitted by Saron Lutheran Two of Hoquiam oldest churches have voted to join ministries and worship, in a move that helps both better serve the Grays Harbor community. On May 7, 2017 First Presbyterian and Saron voted separately, yet overwhelmingly, to join ministries. “Often, when churches merge ministries, it is out of necessity. Frequently churches […]

The post Saron Lutheran and First Presbyterian vote to join ministries appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments