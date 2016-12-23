Sarah McLachlan’s Helping Friends Ditch Their Annoying Relatives This Christmas

Kharen HillSarah McLachlan will be celebrating Christmas this year in her native Canada. On Saturday, she’s opening up her doors to anyone who doesn’t have a place to go — and anyone who wants to get away from where they’re supposed to be.

“We do an open house on the 24th [for] any stragglers,” Sarah tells ABC Radio. “And even if they have family and friends, by the 24th, everyone’s getting a little sick of everybody!”

“So it’s like, ‘Come on over, we’re gonna sing carols,'” she explains. “It’s potluck, and it’s just a bit of a free-for-all.”

And speaking of singing, this year, Sarah released her second Christmas album, Wonderland, but she doesn’t want to listen to her own music when she’s home at Christmas. For that, she says only the legendary Harry Belafonte‘s Christmas albums will do.

“It drives my kids crazy!” she laughs. “They have have a huge playlist and they always wanna hear that. [And I’m like], ‘No, this is Mum’s time. I get to listen to Harry Belafonte’s Christmas songs over and over again!”

But turnabout is fair play: Sarah’s daughter drives her crazy with their Christmas lists, which they present to her in September.

“My 14-year-old, her list is actually short this year because it’s mostly gift cards,” she tells ABC Radio. “And I was like, ‘Honey, Santa doesn’t give gift cards. Santa gives GIFTS. Like toys…and books!'”

Sarah laughs, “So she amended her list a little bit.”

