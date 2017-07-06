Sarah McLachlan says Lilith Fair could return if “Adele, Taylor or Beyoncé” led the charge

Brian Higbee20 years ago this summer, Sarah McLachlan and more than 60 other female acts shocked the music industry by raking in the dough with Lilith Fair, a music festival created by McLachlan to combat sexism in the music industry during the ’90s. McLachlan still believes Lilith could return…if some of today’s biggest female stars got behind it.

Speaking to Glamour magazine for an oral history of Lilith Fair, Sarah says, “Lilith could work today, but Adele, Taylor [Swift], or Beyoncé would have to spearhead it.”

The original Lilith Fair was a huge financial success and proved to the music industry that female artists touring together could sell tickets. McLachlan says a 2010 revival tour failed because “All those women who came to see us now had mortgages and three kids and weren’t going to stand in a hot field for $150 all day.”

Another original Lilith Fair participant, Bonnie Raitt, tells the magazine, “There’s a generation of women that don’t remember Lilith, and it needs to be remembered. It wasn’t just about the music; it was crossing all kinds of issues and causes, and the whole vibe of it was so powerful…[it] was revolutionary.”

Says Sarah, “Lilith was just this beautiful idea where women could all come together and be stronger as one united force. We didn’t have to compete [with one another]. We came from a place of love, joy, and a need to create.”

The festival has also inspired artists who were babies in 1997.

“I was one year old [when Lilith began],” Alessia Cara tells Glamour. “I heard about it as I got older, and I started watching interviews with all these great women that I looked up to…now we see women supporting other women, which is because of things like Lilith Fair.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments