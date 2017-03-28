Sarah McLachlan & Pat Benatar bringing girl power to Acoustic-4-a-Cure benefit

Courtesy of Acoustic-4-a-Cure

Sarah McLachlan and Pat Benatar will provide some girl power at the fourth annual Acoustic-4-a-Cure benefit concert, scheduled for May 15 in San Francisco.

The concert is the brainchild of rockers Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield of Metallica, and raises money for pediatric cancer research at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. The show historically has featured artists performing acoustically, and includes unique duets, jams and surprise guest appearances.

Other acts on this year’s bill include Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT at LiveNation.com.

Sarah will perform at the Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys — this weekend. In addition to being a nominee this year — for her holiday album Wonderland — she’s also being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. As for Pat, she and her husband and guitarist Neil Giraldo will be touring with with Toto starting in August.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments