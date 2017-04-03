Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes win Juno Awards

Sarah McLachlan was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame by the show’s co-host, Bryan Adams, and performed her song “World on Fire.” She also won the trophy for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for her holiday album, Wonderland.

Alessia took home the Pop Album of the Year award for her debut Know-It-All, beating out Shawn Mendes, whose album Illuminate was also nominated. But Shawn didn’t go home empty-handed: he received the Juno Fan Choice Award. Both artists performed: Alessia sang two songs, including her smash “Scars to Your Beautiful,” while Shawn sang “Mercy.”

Coldplay took home the International Album of the Year trophy for A Head Full of Dreams.

Bryan Adams co-hosted the show with comedian Russell Peters after the scheduled host, Michael Buble, withdrew: he’s been caring for his son Noah, who’s battling liver cancer.

