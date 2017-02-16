Sara Bareilles to star in “Waitress,” the musical she wrote

Josh LehrerSara Bareilles wrote the music for the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Waitress...and now she’s going to star in it.

The New York Times reports that Sara will take on the leading role in the the show beginning March 31, and will appear through June 11. Jessie Mueller, who’s starred in the show since it opened last year, will leave March 26.

“It’s something I’ve been quietly mulling over since the show began,” Sara told the Times. “So I’m making the big jump, and it feels like a completion of sorts, a coming full circle with this project.” She added. “When I started working on it, I didn’t know how fully it would engulf me and my creative sensibilities. I’m obviously having a hard time saying goodbye.”

Sara, who did musical theater as a kid, says she’s asked her friend Josh Groban, currently appearing on Broadway himself, for advice, as well as country star Jennifer Nettles, who starred on Broadway in the musical Chicago in 2015.

On Instagram, Sara wrote, “It is with unabashed delight that I announce that my childhood dream is coming true and I’m gonna be on Broadway!!!! I am joining the cast of WAITRESS!!…This show, the people who made it, and these characters have become more precious to me than I could ever say. It will be an incredible privilege to join the cast onstage and tell this beautiful story.”

Waitress, based on the 2007 movie of the same name, is about a pie-baking waitress who’s unhappily married to a controlling bully. An unwanted pregnancy spurs her into changing her life.

Sara tells the Times that she’s hired an acting coach to prepare, and will hit the gym more often to increase her stamina.

