Sara Bareilles to play Mary Magdaelene in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!"

Sara Bareilles is going from Waitress to Jesus –– Jesus Christ Superstar, that is.

The singer, songwriter and Tony-nominated composer — who starred on Broadway in the musical Waitress, for which she wrote the music — has been tapped to portray Mary Magdalene in NBC’s upcoming production Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, airing April 1, Easter Sunday.

She joins a cast that includes John Legend as Jesus, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper, who’ll play King Herod.

According to Variety, Chairman of NBC Entertainment Robert Greenblatt said, “We’re overjoyed to have Sara Bareilles play Mary Magdalene and I can guarantee that her interpretation of the standard ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’ will become an instant classic.”

He added, “I was lucky enough to see Sara in Waitress and she gave as moving and as beautifully sung a performance as I’ve seen on a Broadway stage in a long time.”

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! is the latest in a string of recent NBC live musicals such as The Sound of Music, Hairspray Live and The Wiz Live.

Sara will return to play the lead role of Jenna in Waitress starting January 16, at New York’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre. She’ll star opposite her friend Jason Mraz, who plays Dr. Pomatter. Jason’s run in the show wraps up January 28.

