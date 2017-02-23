Sara Bareilles to Perform During Oscars “In Memoriam” Segment

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for UNICEFSara Bareilles knows how to deliver an emotional performance, so it’s no wonder she’s been tapped to sing during this year’s “In Memoriam” segment at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

The singer, who’ll be making her Broadway debut next month in the musical she wrote, Waitress, will sing while photos of dearly-departed stars and notable Hollywood figures appear on screen.

Among those sure to be included in the montage: Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of one another in December, and Prince, whose movie Purple Rain won the Oscar for Best Original Song Score. He died last April.

In a statement, the show’s producers said, “Sara’s unique artistry will honor those we’ve lost in our community, including familiar faces and those behind the scenes who have enriched the art of moviemaking.”

Following Sara’s performance, an extended photo gallery of more than 200 additional showbiz folks we lost in the past year will be posted on Oscar.com.

The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday night on ABC at 8:30pm ET.

