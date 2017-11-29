Sara Bareilles returning to Broadway's "Waitress" opposite Jason Mraz in January

Josh LehrerIf you’ve ever shipped Sara Bareilles and her friend Jason Mraz, you’ll be able to see them as a pretend couple, at least, starting in January on Broadway.

Sara has announced that she’s returning to the lead role in Waitress, the musical for which she wrote the music. In a video, she says that she’ll be back starting January 16 playing Jenna, a pregnant, unhappily-married waitress and expert pie-baker who has an affair with her OB-GYN.

Jason is current starring in Waitress as the OB-GYN, Dr. Pomatter, which means he and Sara will be the two romantic leads for two weeks. After Jason leaves the show, Sara will continue on through February 25.

Sara most recently played Jenna for 10 weeks earlier this year, exiting the role on June 11. During her stint, Waitress broke the show’s highest-grossing single performance record.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.