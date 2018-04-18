Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban to co-host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

Shervin Lainez/Brian Bowen SmithThey both starred in popular, Tony-nominated and Tony-winning Broadway musicals, and now Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are going to co-host The Tony Awards.



The two friends will take the stage together Sunday, June 10 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to host the 72nd annual edition of Broadway’s biggest night, which will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Sara starred in Waitress, for which she also wrote the music and was nominated for a Tony in 2016, while Josh was nominated for a Tony last year for his lead role in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

In a statement, Sara, who also recently starred in NBC’s live production of Jesus Christ Superstar!, says, “The theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible…I feel incredibly lucky to get to spend an evening celebrating and applauding this outstanding collective of artists, friends, collaborators, and creatives.”

She adds, “It is my great honor to join my friend Josh Groban in hosting the Tonys this year, and use the opportunity to simply say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to this wonderful community…in high heels, with jokes.”

Josh adds that he’s “humbled and ecstatic” to co-host the show with his “wonderful friend” Sara, adding, “The dedication and inspiration surrounding live theater gave me my life path as a young kid and the warmth and support of the Broadway community has been the highlight of my career.”

He then jokes, “To be at the helm of a night celebrating the best of that theater with a person I just laugh way too much with, is beyond words. But I will have words on Tony night! The best words! I look forward to flailing about in front of my peers.”

