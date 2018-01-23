Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz help "Waitress" musical set new theatrical record

By Music News Group

Josh LehrerPutting Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz on stage together has done wonders for Waitress.

The hit Broadway musical set a new theatrical record last week. The show grossed more than $1.6 million for the week ending January 21, a new house record for the highest-grossing week ever at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The show broke its own record, which was previously set by grossing more than $1.5 million during the week ending January 1, 2017.

Waitress also had the highest capacity of any show last week, with 103%, and broke the record for highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks by grossing $217,571 at the 8 p.m. show on Saturday, January 20.

Sara, who composed the music for the show, returned to the stage in the lead role of pie maker Jenna, joining her pal Jason, who plays Dr. Pomatter. She’ll remain through February 11.

