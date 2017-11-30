Sam Smith wants to sing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: “It would be a dream”

Ruven AfanadorLike most of the world, Sam Smith can’t get enough of the newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The singer tells U.K.’s The Sun it would be his “dream” to sing at the wedding.

“I’m obsessed. I want to sing at the wedding,” Sam says. “Oh my God I’d love to, it would be a dream.”

He jokingly adds, “I’d have to wear a dress and a crown, though.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are planning May 2018 nuptials, so there’s still time for Sam’s invite. If he doesn’t get to attend in person, he’ll just have to celebrate from afar — which is what he did for Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 wedding.

“I woke up at 6am, downed a bottle of wine and went and sat in Hyde Park,” he recalls. “I was wasted the whole day, running around London with a flag.”

As for his own wedding, Sam tells The Sun, “I wouldn’t have a traditional ceremony. I want to have a wedding in Italy, with loads of pasta and wine. Nothing very formal, everyone in linen suits.”

