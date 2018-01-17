Sam Smith, U2 added as Grammy performers; Miley Cyrus to perform with Elton John

By Andrea Dresdale

The Recording AcademySam Smith and U2 have joined the lineup for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, airing January 28 live from New York City.

U2’s slot is being billed as a “special performance.” It’s not unthinkable that the Irish legends might perform a tribute to the late Cranberries singer and fellow Ireland native Dolores O’Riordan, who died unexpectedly this week at age 46. U2 isn’t a nominee this year, nor is Sam.

- Advertisement -

Also added to the bill are rapper Kendrick Lamar, this year’s leading nominee, as well as the odd couple of Elton John and Miley Cyrus. Elton and Miley will team for one of Elton’s classic hits, in honor of the fact that two days after the Grammys, Elton will be saluted at an all-star Grammy tribute concert. During that concert, which will air later this year as a CBS special, Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin will receive the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

As previously reported, other Grammy performers include Alessia Cara, Bruno Mars, Pink, Lady Gaga, Kesha and many more. The Grammys, hosted by James Corden, air on CBS January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET, live from New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments