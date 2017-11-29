Sam Smith takes us backstage and up on the roof in new video for "One Last Song"

By Andrea Dresdale

Capitol RecordsSam Smith gives us a backstage look at theater life in his latest video, for the track “One Last Song.”

The clip opens with Sam onstage in an empty theater — the London Palladium, as it happens — while people in ballet costumes rehearse behind him. He begins singing the doo-wop-flavored song and wanders off stage, winding his way backstage past performers and crew members preparing for a show.

Sam then climbs the stairs up to his dressing room, passing audience members and glancing at a pack of photographers shooting him through the theater doors. He eventually makes his way up to the roof, where’s grey and rainy — because London — and a whole troupe of ballet dancers are rehearsing.

Sam’s North American tour in support of his new album The Thrill of It All begins June 18 in Toronto. Tickets are on sale now.

