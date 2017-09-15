Sam Smith scores sixth #1 UK hit; equals Britney, Bieber & Queen

By Andrea Dresdale

Ruven AfanadorSam Smith has only been in the spotlight for about three years, but he’s already racked up an impressive chart history. His new single “Too Good at Goodbyes” has become his sixth number one in his home country of Great Britain.

As the Official Chart Company notes, Sam now has as many #1 U.K. hits as Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Queen and Rod Stewart, all of whom have been around much longer than he has. There are only six male artists who’ve had more #1 hits, including Elton John, Calvin Harris, and the late George Michael.

Sam posted a shot of himself and his band smiling about the news on Twitter, and captioned the shot, “OFFICIALLY NUMBER 1 IN THE UK!! Thank you all from the deepest part of my heart. We can’t wait to celebrate tonight with you London x.”

What’s more, “Too Good at Goodbyes” debuted at #1 on the chart, becoming the sixth track to do so in 2017. Other songs that managed that feat include hits by Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

“Too Good at Goodbyes” is the lead single from Sam’s new album. We don’t know the release date or title for that yet.

OFFICIALLY NUMBER 1 IN THE UK!! Thank you all from the deepest part of my heart. We can’t wait to celebrate tonight with you London x pic.twitter.com/9LiwUt6fW6 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 15, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments