Sam Smith says he almost quit writing new album after painful breakup

By Music News Group

Ruven AfanadorWondering why it took so long for Sam Smith to release new music? Turns out he almost quit the industry entirely.

In a new interview with Sir Elton John in Attitude‘s October issue, the singer reveals he went through a romantic breakup that was so devastating, it nearly made him throw in the towel.

“There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place,” he says. “I got dumped, which wasn’t very nice.”

Sam continues, “Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time round I just couldn’t write for about two months.”

He says his team had to force him into the studio because he “almost felt as if I didn’t want to do it anymore.”

Sam tells Elton he feared he would never be able to write again, but he was eventually able to channel his pain. “I feel like the year I spent writing new stuff was a recovery period, to get used to this new job that I have,” he says. “This new world that I’m living in.”

Sam released his new single, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” last Friday. His follow-up to 2014’s In the Lonely Hour is due out later this year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments