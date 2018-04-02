Sam Smith on relationship with Brandon Flynn: “It’s everything I’ve ever wanted”

By Music News Group

Ruven AfanadorSometimes you “Pray” for love and your prayers get answered.

Sam Smith opens up about his relationship with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn to U.K.’s The Sun, saying, “It’s everything I’ve ever wanted or dreamed of.”

“I am having a really beautiful time right now,” he adds. “I am in a really happy headspace and learning so much.”

Sam was first spotted with Brandon last October, when they were snapped packing on the PDA in New York City. He says it’s important to be with someone who understands his hectic life.

“We are opposites but also similar in many ways and it is nice to have someone who understands — especially with the traveling,” he says. “I have a house in L.A. and am all over the place. It’s great, we are young and it’s good to travel.”

As for whether or not he’ll be ready to settle down and start a family soon, Sam says he’s taking things one step at a time.

“I want a baby one day, it’s always been a dream, but next stop is getting a dog — a rescue dog,” he says.

His long-term plan also includes having “a lot of albums” under his belt, taking care of himself and living a normal life.

Sam’s latest single, “Pray,” featuring Logic, is out now.

