Sam Smith named global ambassador for War Child charity that inspired his song “Pray”

By Music News Group

Ruven AfanadorSam Smith has announced he has been named the new global ambassador for the humanitarian charity War Child.

The singer, who made trips to Iraq and Jordan with the group this year, posted photos from the experience on Twitter.

“I am so honored to be a part of such an incredible team and I am truly excited to start helping to raise as much money and awareness as possible,” Sam says, including a link for donations in his tweet.

Sam previously told Billboard that his trips with War Child inspired his song “Pray.”

“I spent five days in Mosul and came back embarrassed that I had known so little about the world and other people’s lives,” he said. “…So I wanted to write about how I’m now starting to open my eyes, at 25, to what is going on in the rest of the world, and that it’s not always pretty.”

War Child helps support children and their families who have been affected by the horrors of war.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments