Sam Smith, John Legend, Chris Martin & more to participate in "Elton John: I'm Still Standing -- A Grammy Salute"

Joseph GuayIn January, two days after the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Elton John will be saluted at a Grammy tribute concert which will air as a CBS-TV special later in 2018.

Sam Smith, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, Kesha and country stars Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Little Big Town will all take part in Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY Salute. They’ll perform Elton’s hits at the show, which will be held January 30 at New York’s Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, December 18 at noon, ET via Ticketmaster.

“Sir Elton John is an international music legend who has captivated audiences across generations for more than five decades,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement.

“His creativity, dynamic presence and melodic virtuosity have positioned him as a cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is pleased to honor his immeasurable contributions to the music community.”

