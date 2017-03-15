Sam Smith emerges from hiatus to declare “Enough Is Enough” in Syrian war protest video

ABC/Image Group LASam Smith has been out of the public eye for over a year now, but he’s resurfaced for an important cause. The singer appears in a video for War Child UK, a British charity organization that supports children affected by and living in areas of conflict and war.

The video, titled “Enough Is Enough,” is raising awareness of the Syrian war, which broke out on this date in 2011 and has been going on for six years. Sam, along with various other celebrities and musicians, tells the story of Fatima, a 17-year-old Syrian girl who had to flee her home country and who now lives as a refugee in Jordan.

In the video, Sam’s dark hair is closely cropped and he’s got beard scruff: he looks very much as he did at the Oscars in 2016 when he won Best Original Song for his James Bond theme “Writing’s on the Wall.”

Other stars appearing in the video include Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, actress Carey Mulligan, James Bay, actor Jude Law and singer/actress Nicole Scherzinger.

The end of the video asks people to join the campaign at WarChild.org.uk/Enough.

