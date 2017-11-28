Sam Smith doesn’t mind gaining some extra weight over Christmas

By Andrea Dresdale

Ruven AfanadorSam Smith has been dedicated to his healthy lifestyle, but the holidays may just put a pause on his dieting.

The singer tells U.K.’s The Mail that he’s worried about putting back on all the weight he’s lost, but he’s fully prepared to pack on some pounds over Christmas.

“As it gets colder I’m just eating so much black pudding and bread and drinking lots of wine,” says Sam. “I don’t mind putting on a stone over Christmas for extra padding and losing it again in January.”

Just so you know, “Black pudding” isn’t a dessert — it’s sausage made with pig’s blood. And a stone is about 14 pounds.

Sam’ll need to be in shape for the busy 2018 he has ahead. He’ll be touring the world with his latest album, The Thrill of It All.

“I’m pulling out all the stops, it’s going to be amazing,” he says of the tour. “I’m really excited about it. I’m trying to create something that is really romantic, beautiful, different and theatrical. The routine of touring is my favorite thing in the world.”

His North American tour dates kick off June 18, 2018 in Toronto.

