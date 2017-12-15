Sam Smith concert special, "The Thrill of It All Live," debuts on Apple Music

By Music News Group

Ruven AfanadorReady to be thrilled by Sam Smith in concert? Apple Music has released an intimate concert special called The Thrill of It All Live, featuring Sam’s recent London gig celebrating the release of his sophomore album.

The concert features Sam performing his new hits, like “Too Good at Goodbyes,” with the backing of a choir. He also performs some of his old favorites and puts a new spin on his 2013 song with Disclosure, “Latch.”

Last month, Apple Music aired a short film chronicling the making of Sam’s album, titled On the Record: Sam Smith – The Thrill of It All. It featured behind-the-scenes footage, along with interviews from Sam.

