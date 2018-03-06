Sam Smith calls meeting Julie Andrews "a dream come true"

By Music News Group

Gary Gershoff/WireImageSam Smith‘s evening was practically perfect in every way.

The singer’s dream came true Monday night when he got to meet Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews.

The meeting took place at the Raise Your Voice gala in New York City, which celebrated the work of The Voice Health Institute and Dr. Steven Zeitels, the surgeon who performed Sam’s vocal cord sugery in 2015. Sam was singing at the event, while Andrews was a special honoree.

“Words cannot describe last night. Such an honor to sing in support of The Voice Health Institute,” Sam tweeted. “Steven Zeitels & his incredible team saved my voice. Forever grateful & so passionate about the work you do. I’ll also never ever forget the night I met Dame @JulieAndrews…”

Sam, who posted a photo of himself and Andrews together, added, “When I was three years old I used to dress up as Mary Poppins and my dad would fly me around the house (gay from birth) – Last night was a dream come true.”

Singer Christina Perri was also at the event, and similarly gushed over Andrews.

“I would like the record to reflect i just met julie andrews and thanked her for being my favorite person on earth,” she tweeted.

The Raise Your Voice gala also featured performances by Keith Urban and Roger Daltrey, frontman of rock legends The Who.

