Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Kratom Expands, Has Sickened 10 in Washington

Washington State Department of Health announced on Friday that the Salmonella outbreak linked to kratom has widened and 10 people in Washington have been sickened to date. Health officials say people should not consume kratom in any form.

Kratom is a plant used for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. It is not regulated or safety-tested by any U.S. consumer safety entity; however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will post product recalls related to this outbreak on their website. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coordinating this multi-state Salmonella outbreak which has sickened at least 87 people in at least 35 states.

People who have consumed kratom and have symptoms of Salmonella illness (severe or bloody diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort, and occasionally vomiting) should contact their health care provider, being sure to mention any products they’ve consumed that may contain kratom. Some kratom-containing products might not list it on the label.

Anyone can get Salmonella, but these groups are most at risk for severe illness:

People with weakened immune systems

Pregnant women

People younger than five years old and older adults

More information about Salmonella can be found on DOH’s Salmonella web page.

