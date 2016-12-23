Sales tax rates to increase in Grays Harbor County and City of Twisp

Consumers in Grays Harbor County and the city of Twisp will pay a higher sales tax rate on purchases starting Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Shoppers in the cities and unincorporated areas of Grays Harbor County will pay three-tenths of one percent more in sales and use tax. The new sales and use tax rate will be 8.8 percent in unincorporated areas and the cities of Cosmopolis, Elma, Hoquiam, McCleary, Montesano, Oakville, Ocean Shores and Westport. The new rate in Aberdeen will be 8.93 percent.

The increased sales tax will be used to support criminal justice and public safety. The proposed “Local Sales and Use Tax for Public Safety, Criminal Justice, Fire Protection and Basic Government Public Services ” appeared on the 2016 August Primary Ballot for voters in Grays Harbor County, it was approved by 53.83% yes votes, with 35.47% voter turnout.

New location codes will apply for businesses selling vehicles or leasing vehicles for up to the first 36 months of the lease.

Consumers in the city of Twisp will now pay an 8.4 percent sales tax rate, an increase of two-tenths of one percent. The increased tax receipts will help pay for a new transportation benefit district.

The last time Grays Harbor County and Twisp raised their local sales tax rates was in April 2014.

Revenue provides a mobile app for iOS and Android users to find the right sales tax in any location around the state. Download the version from Revenue’s website: http://dor.wa.gov/TaxRateMobile.

To receive advanced notice of local sales tax changes, visit http://dor.wa.gov/listserv and select “sales tax rate changes.”

To read more about the rate changes, visit Revenue’s local tax rate page.

Comments