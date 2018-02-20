Sade resurfaces to record song for "A Wrinkle in Time" soundtrack

Walt Disney PicturesIt’s been nearly eight years since we’ve heard from Sade Adu, a.k.a. Sade, but the “Smooth Operator” singer is back with a brand-new song from a special project: the upcoming Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time.

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava Duvernay revealed the film’s soundtrack on Twitter today. “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” Duvernay says of Sade’s contribution. “She was kind + giving. A goddess.”

“We began a journey together that I’ll never forget,” adds the director. “Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

Sade’s last release, 2010’s Soldier of Love, won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Yes, Sade is technically a band; Sade Adu is the front woman.

Other artists on the soundtrack include Sia and Demi Lovato. In addition to the original music, the soundtrack will include a score by Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi.

The soundtrack and the film will be released on March 9.

