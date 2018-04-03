Saddle up with Sheryl Crow: Singer auctioning off a horseback ride for charity

ABC/Paula LoboIf all you wanna do is go on a horseback ride with Sheryl Crow, now’s your chance.

The singer has teamed up with the fundraising site Omaze to auction off a horseback ride at her Nashville ranch for charity. Bids will go to benefit the Pink Lotus Foundation, a nonprofit that provides breast cancer screenings and services to low-income, uninsured and under-insured women in the U.S.

The winner and a friend will receive a flight to Nashville and a stay at a four-star hotel, as well as a riding session with Sheryl, who’s a breast cancer survivor.

After sharing tea with the singer afterwards, the winner will also receive a signed copy of Breasts: The Owner’s Manual, an upcoming book by Dr. Kristi Funk that has a foreword by Sheryl.

The deadline to enter is May 16 and the winner will be announced around May 31.

