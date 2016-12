Submitted by The Aberdeen Rotary Club The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their academic, athletic, and community service endeavors. Ryan Solan has maintained a GPA of 4.0, and is ranked 1 out of 216 students at Aberdeen High School. He has taken every honors and AP class offered. He will […]

