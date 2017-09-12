Russell Brand is “open for reconciliation” with ex Katy Perry

By Music News Group

Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesFive years after divorcing Katy Perry, Russell Brand says he’s ready to be friends.

In a new interview with Grazia UK, the British comic and actor says he’s open to putting aside their differences to gain some closure.

“I’m willing and open for reconciliation, any kind,” Brand says. “Because if we can’t overcome our relatively trivial personal disputes in this world, what hope is there for us?”

Last month, Russell married blogger Laura Gallacher, with whom he has a daughter, Mabel. But he says he has no regrets about his 14-month marriage to Katy.

“It was a very important and lovely time in my life,” he says. “I don’t regret being married to Katy at all. I have very positive feelings about that whole experience and Katy is an extraordinary woman.”

Katy and Russell first met on the set of Get Him to the Greek in 2009 and began dating after meeting again at the MTV Video Music Awards the following September. They married in India in October 2010, but Russell filed for divorce in 2011, citing their busy schedules as the reason. The marriage officially ended in July 2012.

