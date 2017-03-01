“Rumour Has It” that Adele’s paying $19K a week to rent “The Bachelor Australia” mansion

Adele‘s brought her 25 world tour Down Under to Australia, and rumor has it she’s using the city of Sydney as her home base. There are also rumors that while in Sydney, she’s paying big bucks to live in a mansion that was previously used to film The Bachelor Australia.

Yahoo7 Australia reports that the mansion, called Clifton, costs $25,000 Australian dollars per week to rent — that’s about 19 grand in U.S. dollars.

The rumors about the rental started after Adele was seen shopping in nearby children’s store called Kidstuff. The owner told Yahoo!, “I went up to her and said, ‘Do you need a hand?’ and she said, ‘No, no, no I’m fine thank you’, and then I was like, ‘Yep, it’s her — I heard the accent.'”

Adele spent $165 — that’s about $125 in U.S. dollars — on beach toys and supplies, he said. One would assume those were for Adele’s son Angelo, who she brings on tour with her.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments