Rollover Accident Sends Two Aberdeen Residents to Hospital

A car slid into a corner underneath the Chehalis River Bridge Tuesday morning, rolling and sending two to the hospital in critical condition. Lieutenant C.J. Chastain with the Aberdeen Police Department said in a press release that it was reported by multiple witnesses at about 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 6th. Police and fire units responded to a reported one vehicle collision in the 300 block E. State St. The initial caller advised a female was ejected, and the vehicle reportedly struck some kind of concrete barrier.

Officers arrived moments later to find a 22-year-old south Aberdeen passenger on the ground outside the vehicle, being helped by witnesses. The 51-year-old south Aberdeen driver remained in the 1991 Honda Civic, which was partially tangled in a chain-link fence. Both were critically injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was eastbound on the separated side of State St. next to the State St. on-ramp. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. After failing to stop for the stop sign and crossing H St., the vehicle failed to negotiate a tight northbound bend in the roadway, jumped the curb and crossed the large gravel area between H and G St. The vehicle was in slight northeasterly bend as it crossed the gravel lot before striking a 2,400 lbs. jersey barrier.

The impact vaulted and rolled the Civic counterclockwise in the air, and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle continued eastbound striking a Department of Transportation fence before coming to rest (on the wheels) facing southbound below the northbound Chehalis River Bridge downgrade to Heron St.

Aberdeen Fire rendered emergency medical care, and both driver and passenger were quickly transferred to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen in critical condition.

Chastain said that there were multiple witnesses to the collision, who were interviewed. The investigation limited access to the area until about 3:10 PM. The investigation is continuing.

