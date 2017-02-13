Rollover Accident at Baila Dip East of Aberdeen Sends One to Hospital

A medic unit returning to their station was in the right place at the right time to help a woman who rolled her car on U.S. Route 12 at Baila Dip last night.

The Washington State Patrol reports that a 76-year-old Aberdeen woman was driving a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser East on 12 at 7:39 Sunday evening. As the vehicle approached Baila Dip – sometimes called “Baily’s Dip,” the car changed into the left lane and collided with the jersey barrier, then rolled, coming to rest on its passenger side in the left lane.

Battalion Chief Troy Palmer with the Aberdeen Fire Department said responding units were advised there may be a woman trapped inside that vehicle. The medic unit from Central Park was on scene relaying information as they arrived, they also assisted with stabilizing the vehicle and extracting the woman. She was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen with undisclosed injuries.

A total of 5 personnel responded from Aberdeen Fire in 1 Command Vehicle, 1 Fire Engine, and 1 Medic Unit. GHFD# 2 had one Medic Unit and two personnel on scene.

The vehicle was listed as totaled and was towed from the scene. Trooper Blake reported the road was blocked for about an hour while crews investigated.

A cause and any charges stemming from the accident are both under investigation.

