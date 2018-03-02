Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards disses Taylor Swift, then admits he's being unfair

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Fred LeePoor Taylor Swift: First, the legendary Quincy Jones dissed her songwriting skills, and now another music legend is dissing her entire career.

As you may recall, in a recent interview with GQ, Jones was asked his opinion of Taylor’s music and responded, “We need more songs, man. F***ing songs, not hooks.” When GQ pointed out that Taylor is considered one of the greatest modern-day songwriters, Jones laughed, “Whatever crumbles your cookie.” He also intimated that Taylor didn’t know what she was doing.

Now, in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is asked his opinion of current pop performers. He says he’s a fan of Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga, but when Taylor’s name comes up, Richards says, “Good luck, girl — wish her well while it lasts.”

It should be noted that Taylor’s career has “lasted” more than ten years, and includes millions upon millions of records sold and countless awards won, including 10 Grammys. The Stones, by comparison, only have three.

After his snarky comment, though, Richards appears to backtrack, saying that nobody should listen to him when it comes to today’s music.

“I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids,” he says. “It wouldn’t be fair of me…I never did really like pop music — even when I became pop music, I was listening to the blues and jazz and not interested in the hits.”

By the way, in 2013, Taylor was invited to perform onstage with the Stones and later called the whole band “wonderful.”

