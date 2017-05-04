Rolling in the Dough: Adele is richest UK musician under 30

Simon EmmettForget about “Rolling in the Deep” — Adele is rolling in the dough. She’s the richest British musician under the age of 30, according to annual The Sunday Times Rich List.

The list, which reveals just how wealthy the 1,000 richest people in the U.K. are, says that Adele is worth 125 million pounds — about $161 million bucks. She’s increased her fortune by 40 million pounds in the last year alone, thanks to her world tour and her best-selling album, 25.

In a statement, Robert Watts, who compiled the list, said, “If Adele’s career lasts as long as many of the other entries in our list, she has the potential to be the highest-earning British musician of all time.”

While Adele is the richest musician under 30, she’s the 19th richest musician overall in the U.K. Topping the list of “40 Music Millionaires” is, as usual, former Beatle Paul McCartney who, together with his heiress wife Nancy Shevell, is worth just over one billion dollars.

The top 10 also includes rock legends like U2, Elton John, both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, the widow and son of the late ex-Beatle George Harrison, former Beatle Ringo Starr, and Eric Clapton.

The only other young-ish musicians in the Top 40 are the four members of Coldplay, deejay/producer Calvin Harris, and Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis. Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, is worth 10 million pounds more than the rest of the group — he’s got just over $100 million, while they all have a paltry $90 million each.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments