Rolling in the (Bleep): Adele drops record-setting 44 F-bombs in one show

Alasdair McLellanAdele has broken another record…but this one has nothing to do with album sales. In a personal best for the potty-mouthed singer, The Sun reports she dropped 56 swear words in one show.

The record swearing took place on the first date of her Wembley stadium shows in London Wednesday, in front of an audience of 98,000. She let 44 f-bombs fly, used the word s*** seven times and used various other colorful language — including “bastard” and “arse” — five more times.

Adele reportedly greeted the crowd by saying, “F*** me, I’ve never been so f****** scared in all of my f****** life.”

She then joked, “Are you ready to have a good time with me? Well, tough f****** s**t. It’s a f****** miserable show.”

The record topped her previous tally of 33, which she achieved at U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival last year.

Adele wraps up the last of her four sold-out Wembley shows on Sunday, July 2.

